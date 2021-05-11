City council recommends use of VCO in fight against COVID-19

The Puerto Princesa City Council is calling for an information campaign to promote the use of virgin coconut oil (VCO) as a dietary supplement to fight COVID-19.

A resolution passed by the City Council on Monday cited a 2020 clinical study conducted by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) that showed it can help reduce symptoms of infection among suspect cases.

“Napabalita nakaraan ang result ng clinical studies ng DOST na effective ang VCO panlaban sa COVID-19. Marami na tayong nabibigay nandyan, na po ang Ivermectin, pero nakaraan lang ay sinabi ng DOST na ang VCO ay 98 percent na nakakatulong sa paglaban sa COVID-19. Ngayon ay medyo nagkukumahog ang ating mga kababayan na labanan ang COVID-19 at inirekomenda nga ng DOST ito,” councilor Henry Gadiano said in his resolution that was adopted by the Council.

In December 2020, the DOST’s Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) said five out of 29 probable cases of COVID-19 showed diminished signs within the second day of taking VCO.

DOST Secretary Fortunato T. Dela Peña also said VCO could be used as an effective supplement of the COVID-19 probable and suspected cases that would also help to prevent the symptoms to become severe.

The city council passed a resolution urging the City Information Office to conduct an information drive promoting VCO use.

“It was already guaranteed by the DOST kaya pinakikiusap natin na siguro through CIO na ipalaganap, na ibalita ito, i-verify din nila sa DOST para makuha ang detalye ng pagrekomenda nila na 98 percent effective sa mild cases,” Gadiano said.

Recently, the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) said they are expecting an increase in VCO production after the DOST’s study result.

