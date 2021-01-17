City Council commends anti-COVID efforts of Puerto Princesa IMT

Puerto Princesa City IMT commander Dr. Dean Palanca (left) receives the plaque of commendation and recognition from Vice Mayor Nancy Socrates. | Photo courtesy of the IMT of Puerto Princesa FB page

The recognition was made through a resolution, Resolution No. 993-2021, for the IMT’s “exemplary performance and response during the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic”. IMT commander Dr. Dean Palanca received the plaque.

The Incident Management Team (IMT) of Puerto Princesa was recently commended by the City Council for its work in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

The recognition was made through a resolution, Resolution No. 993-2021, for the IMT’s “exemplary performance and response during the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic”. IMT commander Dr. Dean Palanca received the plaque.

The resolution, which was unanimously approved on January 8, stated that the IMT “endured extensive health hazards and long work hours while catering worried constituents and their relatives. Their tasks are ended thankless and without end, as the pandemic continued on”.

City vice mayor Nancy Socrates, who led the commendation event, said the IMT was also recognized in the region for being the “Most Effective and Efficient IMT in MIMAROPA”.

The IMT was created through Executive Order No. 2020-14 issued by mayor Lucilo Bayron following the announcement of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the whole of Luzon, including the city and Palawan in March.

Dr. Palanca expressed the IMT’s gratitude to the City Council for recognizing their work. He said the commendation will inspire them to further work for the health safety of the residents of the city against COVID-19. (PIAMIMAROPA)