- Advertisement by Google -

The city council has asked hotels, other places for tourists to stay, and malls in Puerto Princesa City to give Muslims who use their services a place to pray.

Councilor Patrick Hagedorn said Monday their resolution was in response to clamor from the Muslim community.

“I also received a request from our Muslim brothers and sisters to include shopping malls in na magkaroon din ng prayer rooms,” Hagedorn said.

He said Songsong Camama, director of City Muslim Affairs, explained during the meeting of the Committee on Tourism the importance of providing prayer rooms to Muslims, particularly in hotels and accommodations, adding that this would attract more Muslim tourists from other parts of the world.

- Advertisement -

Hagedorn reported that Joy Suarez, the president of the Association of Accredited Tourist Accommodations of Puerto Princesa (AATAPP), has agreed to discuss the matter with their members.

About Post Author

Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts