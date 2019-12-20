City Council approves P11.3M supplemental budget

Councilor Victor Oliveros, chair of the appropriations committee said the supplemental budget will be used for infrastructure projects such as the slaughterhouse, police station in Barangay Irawan, small streetlight technology, procurement of heavy equipment, installation of the sewage treatment plant (STP) in the New Public Market, and construct new facilities.

A supplemental budget worth P11.3 million for infrastructure projects in Puerto Princesa has been approved by the City Council.

Councilor Victor Oliveros, chair of the appropriations committee said the supplemental budget will be used for infrastructure projects such as the slaughterhouse, police station in Barangay Irawan, small streetlight technology, procurement of heavy equipment, installation of the sewage treatment plant (STP) in the New Public Market, and construct new facilities.

Oliveros added that the city is set to acquire several types of heavy equipment that will be used in road improvement projects, particularly concrete and asphalt pavers, dump trucks, boom trucks, plant mixers, bulldozers, and backhoes to name a few.

“Balak naming magtayo ng bagong building sa New Market; gumawa ng police station sa Barangay Irawan; magpatayo ng mas mataas na category ng slaughter house, at iba pa,” Oliveros said.

Oliveros said that the smart streetlight technology installed on certain roads such as BM and Wescom will be replicated throughout the city.

“We are the first city in the country to have this kind of technology. It is energy-efficient and makakatipid tayo in the long run kasi the brightness of the lamp posts are controlled based on what the luminosity is being required to light up certain places,” he said.

In November, the city council also approved the P1.4 billion 2019 supplemental budget No. 3 which also for infrastructure projects.

