The Puerto Princesa City government has put up 24-hour emergency response units in preparation for Typhoon Odette’s landfall in Palawan towards the weekend.

The city was also placed under the highest disaster alert level, requiring all government agencies to be on standby for possible rescue operations. The barangays, in particular, have been ordered to prepare for preemptive evacuation in disaster-prone areas.

City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) chief Earl Timbancaya told Palawan News on Thursday afternoon that they are also preparing relief items for deployment to rural barangays, and are coordinating with the City Engineering Office and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to clear tree branches and other possible obstructions.

“[We are] currently prepositioning food and non-food items to San Rafael, Macarascas, and Napsan satellite city halls, and organizing additional clearing teams,” he said through Facebook Messenger.

Timbancaya added that as of 6 p.m., no residents in flood-prone areas had been evacuated yet.

The City Administrator’s Office issued a memorandum on Thursday activating the barangay-level and city-level emergency operations centers (EOC) all over the city. The memorandum states that all concerned response teams are to remain vigilant for the duration of the typhoon’s onslaught and to ensure that evacuation centers are clean and sanitized to avoid the possible spread of COVID-19.

Odette made landfall on Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on Thursday morning, and is already causing flooding and damage in the Visayas region. Northern Palawan towns are also gearing up for possible strong winds, rain, and flooding.