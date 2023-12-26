A vehicular accident on Christmas Day along the National Highway in Barangay Abongan, Taytay town, Palawan, resulted in the death of a 61-year-old motorcyclist.

A report released by the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) on Tuesday, December 26, said the victim was identified as Ramon Almiranez Agustin, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, in the said town.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:00 p.m. on December 25, while Agustin was driving his Topmotor Whizzier 125 motorcycle from Barangay New Guinlo to Barangay Poblacion.

The police report indicates that a silver metallic gray/white Toyota GL Grandia van, traveling in the same direction, attempted to overtake and collided with Agustin’s motorcycle.

The van driver, who has not been identified, fled the scene immediately after the accident. Agustin sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.