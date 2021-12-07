The Puerto Princesa City Health Office (CHO) is holding a rollout for COVID-19 booster vaccinations at Robinson’s mall for healthcare workers and senior citizens from December 7 to 11.

According to a city health official, Robinson’s will be the primary venue for the booster vaccination, since the City Coliseum is being used for first and second doses.

“[Starting today, Tuesday] until December 11 [ang booster vaccinations],” City Health Officer Dr. Ric Panganiban said in a text message to Palawan News on Monday.

Panganiban said they also started booster vaccinations on Saturday for A1 and A2 groups. He added that they have yet to schedule booster vaccinations for persons with comorbidities, or the A3 priority group.

“We’ll see [when we can schedule A3 boosters],” Panganiban said.

Under the Department of Health’s (DOH) guidelines, those who completed their first round of anti-COVID vaccines of major vaccine brands for more than six months are eligible for booster vaccinations. If they received the Janssen vaccine, the recommended interval is three months.

Meanwhile, the number of fully-vaccinated individuals in Puerto Princesa is nearing 50 percent of the targeted herd immunity, according to latest count of the Puerto Princesa City Covac. A total of 91,072 individuals have already been fully inoculated, out of the 210,000 target population.

This brings the percentage of fully vaccinated individuals to roughly 43 percent.