The attempt of two alleged Chinese fugitives to flee the country was prevented by the immigration bureau at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 last Saturday.

They were identified in a statement released on June 6 by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) as Jun Zhang, 36, and Tianyi Zhang, 28, who were attempting to leave the country on June 1.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Jun, who is wanted in China for extortion was stopped from attempting to board a flight to Bangkok, Thailand, using a Myanmar passport under the name Lu Kyin Yang.

“We received advanced information from the Chinese government that he is a fugitive in China and that he would be using that Myanmar passport to evade detection,” Tansingco said.

Jun entered the country in April, prior to the Chinese authorities submitting the information about his criminal activities to the BI.

The other arrested passenger, Chinese woman Tianyi, tried to flee via a flight to Xiamen. Tansingco said she was undocumented and allegedly an “undesirable alien,” and was supposed to be deported by the BI.

Tansingco asserted that she is employed in an establishment and is involved in both prostitution and labor exploitation. In addition to her, two other Chinese individuals are also defendants in a case before the Makati City Regional Trial Court for the aforementioned crime.

The court issued a hold departure order to prohibit her and her co-accused from leaving while their cases are still being tried.

“They are now detained at our detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City where they will remain until they are deported,” Tansingco said.

He lauded the BI supervisors and inspectors for their vigilance in apprehending the two Chinese nationals and preventing the escape of the sought fugitives.