Childless couple seeks to adopt abandoned baby in cemetery

They have been living for 14 years but have been childless for reasons they do not know.

Couple Rodney Javarez and Donna Tatoy believe that the newborn baby boy they found abandoned Wednesday afternoon in an empty burial hole at the New City Cemetery in Barangay Maunlad was “an angel sent from above”.

Donna said they were at the cemetery to bury Rodney’s uncle when their relatives saw a small hand creeping out of a white towel. The baby was covered in blood, making them speculate that he was an abandoned newborn.

“Bagong panganak lang ‘yong bata, kasi may mga dugo pa siya, sariwang-sariwa pa,” Donna said.

Donna said she was not the first to see the baby boy, but she was the one who picked him up because everyone was afraid to even touch him.

Their relatives said that they should keep the baby for they have waited long enough to have a child but Donna decided to bring him to the nearest health center and the barangay to report.

“Hindi pa sila kumikilos, nilalamig na ‘yong bata kaya kinuha ko na at idinala ko sa center. Natuwa ako kasi hindi ko akalain na buhay ‘yong bata. Hindi ko rin inakala na may gagawa ng ganoon na itatapon ang sarili nilang anak,” she said.

The nurse at the center suggested that they should bring the baby to the hospital because he was in grave condition.

Police authorities also investigated the possible identity of the parents of the baby while the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is now in charge of the boy’s custody.

Donna and his family already talked to the DSWD for the custody of the baby, but they were advised to wait for the process that will ultimately take six months.

Donna hopes that they will be given the chance to be the guardian of the baby boy that they will name “Angelo”. However, if they fail to get the baby boy’s custody, she said it is okay for his security.

“Okay lang naman sa akin, at least may nailigtas akong isang anghel na wala pang kamuwang-muwang sa mundo. Kung talagang hindi siya sa amin mapupunta, kung mapupunta man siya sa ibang magulang, at kaya naman siyang mabigyan ng magandang buhay, magiging safe na safe siya at magiging magandang ang kinabukasan niya. Okay lang sa amin, pero hinihiling ko na sa amin mapunta,” Donna said.

As of now, the baby boy is still at the Ospital ng Palawan for further observation. Donna said she is the one looking after him.

