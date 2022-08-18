- Advertisement by Google -

Children must be disciplined with tolerance and respect. This is the advice of parenting advocate and actress Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan who is currently in Palawan for a movie shoot.

Pangilinan invited some mothers to a Mommy Talk with Mommy Maricel event on Tuesday. She shared experiences and knowledge in raising children, particularly in the challenging time of the current generation.

Pangilinan, who earned her master’s degree in Family Life and Child Development at the University of the Philippines, believes that children will be disciplined faster with tolerance and respect.

“I was made to believe that you have to spank children in order to discipline, but I do not anymore believe in that. Why? Because when you say the rod, it does not say the spanking rod. The rod can be a discipline and discipline comes in many forms. Anytime you hit someone, it’s force. When you use force, it doesn’t speak love,” she said.

- Advertisement -

“If you have a way to discipline your kids by tolerance and respect, they will adapt to that kind of respect given to them. They will be disciplined much faster instead of a quick fix na ‘pag pinalo, dapat magtanda. Hindi sila nagtatanda, ang natatandaan nila ay ‘yong sakit, hindi ‘yong lesson,” she added.

Conversations are essential to implement this parenting style, particularly for teenagers who are undergoing their adolescence stage. It might not be easy but it requires time to practice, she added.

The work-from-home setup brought by the COVID-19 pandemic admittedly crossed the boundary between work and family life. However, it also has advantages particularly for a mother to take a rest and lessen the time requiring them to wake up early, she added citing her experience.

It also made family members stay at home where they have to eat meals together. That also became a good opportunity to have conversations with each other.

The event also gave a venue for other mothers and grandmothers to ask questions about parenting and share their various experiences raising their kids. She also stressed the need for mothers to have their own time to connect with themselves.

“Talagang mahirap magpalaki ng bata kahit lola ka, yaya, kaibigan, teacher, mahirap talaga. That’s why we need each other– we also have our own hormonal issues that we have to go through. So, kailangan din aware tayo pero we need a break once in a while,” she said.

Parenting for Pangilinan doesn’t stop and it is continuous regardless of the age of the children. It is also important for parents to make their children feel their presence whether they are physically present or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gusto mo bang mag relax na ‘di na kailangang lumayo sa syudad?

Dito na ‘yan sa #CowrieIsland

𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗿𝗶𝗲 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻d

🕗 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀: 8am to 4pm

𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗦 & 𝗙𝗘𝗘𝗦

(effective 25 February 2022)

🎟 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗙𝗲𝗲:

₱100.00/pax for adults

₱50.00/pax for children (5-10 yrs old)

*children 4 yrs old and below are free of charge

⛵️ 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁/𝗕𝗼𝗮𝘁 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗲:

Direct to Cowrie: ₱1,000.00 for 6 pax

(with an additional ₱167.00 per exceeding person)

Island Hopping: ₱2,100.00 for 6 pax

(with an additional ₱350.00 per exceeding person)

• Luli Island

• Starfish Island

• Cowrie Island

🛖 𝗖𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹:

₱500.00

🪑𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀 & 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹:

₱100.00 for 1 table with 4 chairs

Additional:

₱50.00 per table

₱20.00 per chair

🛶 𝗞𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹:

(per hour)

₱100.00 – single

₱200.00 – double

₱250.00 – triple

₱150.00 – stand-up paddleboard

📲 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, please contact 0917 157 5045 or directly message us through our Facebook page

Here at 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗿𝗶𝗲 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱, we value everyone’s health and safety, that’s why we always adhere to minimum public health standards. So rest assured that aside from your enjoyment, your safety is also our priority. 💯

𝗦𝗲𝗮 𝘆𝗼𝘂! 🌊

#CowrieIslandPH #ConnectChillCreate #Palawan #Island #IslandTour #Philippines #HondayBay #PuertoPrincesa #SupportLocalTourism #Beach

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts