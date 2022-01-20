Celebrity couple Edu Manzano and Cherry Pie Picache recently took a break from their hectic schedules and flew to Busuanga on the Calamianes islands for a little holiday.

On his @realedumanzano Instagram account, Edu shared images from their holiday in Palawan with Cherry Pie’s son Nio. The actor also shared a snapshot of the seafood feast they had.

Cherry Pie also shared a photo of her while lounging near a pool and of herself talking to the staff of the resort where they stayed on her Instagram account, @yescppicache.

They disclosed in their first interview as a couple, which was posted on December 27, 2022, on Luis Manzano’s Youtube vlog, that their relationship started on the set of the Kapamilya channel’s romantic comedy series Marry Me, Marry You.

Additionally, they admitted to dating “two decades ago,” but never developed a serious relationship.

“Hindi niya ako makalimutan,” Cherry Pie said.

“Kahit papaano nakakahinga ako ngayon ng malalim na punong-puno ng saya,” Edu said. Cherry Pie replied that what’s happening in her love life right now is “answered prayer”.

What’s nice about their past, according to Edu, is that they stayed friends and never drifted away. They would always run into each other at various events and parties, and they would always check in on each other to see how they were doing.

“We knew that we still like each other,” he said.

“We remained friends and we would always see each other. And then every time we see each other, we know… parang may ganoon… but I’m always dismissing, pero your dad’s a charmer. He’s… yong charisma niya iba talaga,” Cherry Pie told Luis.

Cherry Pie said given that his universe revolves around his children, what she loves about Edu is that he’s a good man and that his purpose is “heart.” “Iisipin niya ang lahat ng tao, huli siya”.

Edu, on the other hand, said with Cherry Pie, everything has to be in place.

“Kung ano yong sa tama, dapat andoon yon,” he said, claiming its what he loves about her.