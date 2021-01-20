Change of command ceremony marks leadership turnover for 3rd Marine Brigade leadership

Philippine Marine Corps commandant Major Gen. Ariel R. Caculitan (center) presided over the change of command between Brigadier Gen. Nestor C. Herico (right) and Col. Jimmy D. Larida (left), the incoming commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade on January 18, 2021.

The formal tradition of transferring authority and responsibility for the unit was presided over by Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) 33rd commandant Major Gen. Ariel R. Caculitan on January 18, 2021.

The 3rd Marine Brigade (3Mbde) has transferred leadership from Brigadier Gen. Nestor C. Herico to Col. Jimmy D. Larida in a change of command ceremony at the Marine Base Rodolfo Punsalang in Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City.

Caculitan cited Herico’s accomplishments in environmental protection, support to development, and focused military operations, among them the neutralization of five armed members of the New People’s Army (NPA) which resulted in the killing of the three most wanted rebel leaders in the province of Palawan.

Herico, who assumed command of the 3MBde on February 5, 2020, received the Distinguished Service Medal for his honorable performance of his duty and major responsibilities as commander which led to the unit being recognized as the “Best Brigade” of the PMC in the same year.

Western Command (WESCOM) commander Vice Adm. Ramil Roberto B. Enriquez also presented him with a Plaque of Recognition for loyalty and services rendered as commander of the Joint Task Force Peacock (JTFP).

Herico’s next assignment is to serve as the chief of the The Naval Inspector General (TNIG) of the Philippine Navy, Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Larida, former chief of staff of the PMC, meanwhile, said the 3MBde shall continue to provide support to the local government units (LGUs) in maintaining peace and order.

“We shall continue to fulfill our commitment to become catalysts of community development. To the officers and men of the 3rd Marine Brigade, I have nothing to offer but dedicated service,” Larida said.

