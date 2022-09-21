- Advertisement by Google -

The Graduate Diploma in Cultural Education (GDCE) Batch 7 from Central Luzon would have their culminating activity on September 25, CulEd 204: Issues on Cultural Education Unconference with the theme “Cultural Education to Creative Industries and Indigenous Languages Revitalization for the Next Normal.”

The said unconference is hosted by the Barasoain Kalinangan Foundation Inc. in collaboration with La Consolacion University of the Philippines and Marinduque State College from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Zoom and will be livestreamed on the BKFI’s Facebook page.

Since the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act lapsed into law on July 28th this year, this is the first time to celebrate September as Creative Industries Month. RA 11904 is an act providing for the development and promotion of the Philippine Creative Industries.

“On our end, as cultural education scholars, arts managers, and cultural administrators, we partake with the organization of the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council,” Dr. Joseph Cristobal of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) explained.

- Advertisement -

The theme of the 122nd anniversary of Philippine Civil Service Month is an overarching theme for the whole decade, “Transforming Public Services in the Next Decade: Honing Agile and Future-Ready Servant-Heroes.

The MSC President, Dr. Diosdado Zulueta, said, “Since we already have a Marinduque Futures Laboratory in our institution, we find the PCSM theme all the more meaningful and apt for the next 10 years. In spite of living in a VUCA world, we are moving forward from volatility to vision, uncertainty to understanding, complexity to clarity, and ambiguity to agility.”

The deliberated theme, topics, and panelists are the results of the processes of agile framework and mindset, future and foresight studies, and the modules for CulEd 204: Issues in Cultural Education. Indeed, it is providential and apt to have it during the Philippine Civil Service Month, Creative Industries Month, and the Indigenous Languages Decade.

The CulEd 204 Module 1 and 2 is concerned with coming up with the annotated bibliography and problem, objective tree for the identification of issues and concerns in Cultural Literacy, Cultural Education and Culture-based Education along with the addition of Global Citizenship Education (GCED) and Education for Sustainable Development (ESD).

Meanwhile, CulEd 204: Module 3 and 4 is about the application of open space technology and appreciative inquiry to the identified cultural education issues and concerns. There were also a number of consultation meetings to supplement the synchronous and asynchronous sessions between September 3 and 25.

In the end, CulEd 204: Module 5 deals with the integration of inputs to impacts of Central Luzon Cultural Education issues and concerns.

“I laud the best efforts of the 31 teacher-scholars of Region 3 in coming up with and putting the whole unconference together. I am looking forward to the proceedings of the said event,” the GDCE CulEd 204 faculty member, Dr. Randy Nobleza, added.

‼️FREE ₱100 DRUGMAN GIFT VOUCHER‼️

Gas up ₱2, 000 at CALTEX JUNCTION 2 or CALTEX SAN PEDRO and get ₱100 Drugman Voucher! 🤩

Gas up and shop! 👍

About Post Author