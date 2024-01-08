Stargazers and early risers are in for a celestial treat on January 9, as Venus, the dazzling morning star, aligns with the waning crescent Moon in a stunning conjunction.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) astronomical diary said this event will occur in the pre-dawn hours, presenting a captivating display in the east-southeastern horizon.

At exactly 4:12 a.m., the Moon and Venus will appear at their closest, separated by a mere 5 degrees and 42 minutes. This proximity, set against the backdrop of the constellation Ophiuchus, promises an awe-inspiring view for those with clear skies.

The optimal viewing time is projected to be at 5:12 a.m., just before the sunrise begins to diminish their visibility.

This conjunction offers a unique opportunity for both amateur astronomers and casual skywatchers. Venus, known for its brilliance, will be easily visible to the naked eye, shining brightly near the slender crescent of the Moon. The pairing will not only be a delightful sight but also provides a chance to observe the celestial mechanics in action.

For the best experience, viewers are encouraged to find a spot with minimal light pollution and a clear view of the horizon. Binoculars or a telescope can enhance the viewing, though they are not necessary to appreciate the event.