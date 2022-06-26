Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced Friday the resumption of flights between Manila and Brunei starting July 23.

According to CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero, the carrier halted these flights in 2020 due to the pandemic lockdown.

“We are ramping up our network. That’s part of rebuilding the network after the two-year effect of the pandemic,” she told the Philippine News Agency when asked about the resumption of Brunei services.

She also noted that international routes are not within the airline’s control. “Another factor (we consider) is if the destination is ready not just for essential (travelers) but also for leisure (travel),” Romero added.

Brunei-Manila services will be every Thursday and Saturday.

Flight 5J 409 will leave Manila at 7:10 p.m., and is expected to be at the Brunei International Airport by 9:40 p.m. The return flight from Brunei is at 10:30 p.m., arriving in Manila at 12:50 a.m. of the following day.

Fully vaccinated Filipinos flying to Brunei must present their proof of complete vaccination, along with an e-heath arrival declaration form which must be filled out not more than 24 hours before departure.

They should also present upon check-in a certificate of travel medical insurance with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) coverage.

Manila-bound Filipinos, on the other hand, no longer need a Covid-19 test prior to their flight. (PNA)