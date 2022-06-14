Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) is adding more flights between Manila and Singapore, as well as Dubai in July.

The once-daily flight to Singapore will be increased to twice daily starting July 1. Manila to Singapore will be scheduled at 5:35 a.m., and 8:30 p.m., while return flights will be scheduled at 10: 15 a.m., and 1:45 p.m.

Beginning July 2, from the current once daily, flights to Dubai will be increased to 10 times weekly.

The current daily Manila to Dubai flight is scheduled at 7:20 p.m. The additional flights are scheduled Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 10:20 p.m.

“With the easing of travel protocols in and out of the country, travelers also need not to worry about hassles when coming back to the Philippines,” CEB Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said in a statement.

Earlier, he lauded the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) for further simplifying travel requirements for travelers coming into the country.

“This directive makes it more convenient and more affordable for boosted travelers, both Filipinos and foreigners alike, to come home or rediscover the Philippines,” Lao said.

Travelers to Dubai need a valid tourist visa, passport valid for six months upon arrival, an applicable Philippine travel tax certificate, and any of the following:

Valid vaccination certificate(s) (in Arabic or in English) that shows completion of vaccine doses approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the United Arab Emirates (UAE), provided with QR code

Valid negative Covid-19 test certificate (in Arabic or in English) based on a molecular diagnostic test issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample and from an approved health service provider, with a QR code

Valid medical certificate (in Arabic or in English) issued by the relevant authorities that the passenger has recovered from Covid-19 within a period of one month (the date of recovery and the date of arrival) provided with QR code

Fully vaccinated travelers bound for the Philippines, on the other hand, are exempted from presenting pre-departure Covid-19 test results for entry if they have received at least one booster shot.

The Philippine government has allowed the entry of fully vaccinated individuals who have received at least one booster dose, without the Covid-19 test result, since May 30.

Meanwhile, CEB has also increased its services to seven other international destinations.

On June 29, CEB intends to fly between Nagoya and Manila five times weekly, from the previous four weekly.

Beginning June 1, services to/from Bangkok have increased to five weekly (from four weekly); between Manila and Kuala Lumpur from twice weekly to thrice weekly.

Daily flights between Manila and Seoul began on June 1. The carrier used to fly between Manila and Seoul four times weekly, and more flights were added as the South Korean Embassy started processing visas.

Services to and from Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam are now four times weekly from the previous twice weekly; while the previous twice weekly services to/from Osaka, Japan are now three times weekly.

The once-a-week services between Manila and Hanoi, Vietnam have been increased to twice a week. (PNA)