The Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) launched an initiative named “COC on Wheels” aimed at fortifying the cooperative sector by ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, especially among micro and small cooperatives.

The program made its initial stop in Puerto Princesa City on March 19, before heading to Coron, Palawan, on March 21.

CDA said the initiative is designed to provide custom technical assistance and support services directly to cooperatives that have been struggling to meet the necessary regulatory compliance.

It said that by addressing the specific challenges these cooperatives face, the initiative seeks to offer the guidance and tools needed to navigate the complexities of compliance.

A key feature of this is its focus on digitization, aiming to modernize the operations of cooperatives through the integration of their essential data into platforms like ECoopris and CAIS. This move towards digital transformation is expected to significantly enhance data management and improve operational efficiency across the cooperative sector.

Furthermore, in collaboration with DAR-Assisted Coops and the dedicated support of DAR staff, the initiative extends its reach, ensuring that a broader range of cooperatives can benefit from these services. Cooperatives that successfully meet the stringent requirements set forth by the program are awarded a Certificate of Compliance.

This certification not only represents their adherence to regulatory standards but also their commitment to maintaining excellence in their operations.