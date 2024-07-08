In the latest development in the West Philippine Sea, a China Coast Guard ship and maritime militia vessels intercepted two boats belonging to the Philippine Coast Guard, as reported by Sealight Director Ray Powell, a routine observer of the region.

According to Powell’s statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels BRP Cabra and BRP Cape Engaño were closely trailed by a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel and several maritime militia vessels approximately 14 nautical miles east of Ayungin, also known as Second Thomas Shoal.

“Philippines Coast Guard’ BRP Cabra and BRP Cape Engano now passing ~ 14 nautical miles east of 2nd Thomas Shoal. They have been intercepted by China Coast Guard 5203 and at least six maritime militia vessels, now closely shadowing,” he said.

This incident follows a confrontation on June 17, where CCG forces aggressively confronted Filipino troops conducting rotation and resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre at the shoal, further exacerbating tensions between China and the Philippines.

Powell said that the PCG vessels activated their Automatic Identification System (AIS) broadcasts around midnight, pinpointing their location about 18 nautical miles south of Second Thomas Shoal.

“BRP Cabra and BRP Cape Engano illuminated their AIS broadcasts around midnight, 18nm south of 2nd Thomas Shoal. China reacted by dispatching 7 more militia to bolster blockade around 2TS while CCG 5203 went south & first interdicted the 2 PH ships at 0700,” he added.

In response, China escalated by dispatching an additional seven militia vessels to reinforce the blockade around Ayungin.

CCG ship 5203 then proceeded south and was the first to intercept the two Philippine vessels at 0700 hours, likely to monitor or restrict their movements.

The PCG has not issued any statement to confirm this incident.