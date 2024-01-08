Coral Bay Nickel Corporation donated uniforms and medical kits to Palawan’s barangay health workers on Monday, an initiative enhancing local healthcare support.

The Provincial Information Office said Vice Governor Leoncio Ola and Board Member Marivic Roxas, chairperson of the Committee on Health and Social Services of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, received the donations.

Ernesto Llacuna, community relations manager of CBNC, facilitated the distribution of approximately 2,000 barangya health workers (BHW) uniforms, 150 BP monitors, and 150 thermometers to health workers in the southern region of the province.

Attendees included Board Members Juan Antonio Alvarez and Luzviminda Bautista, Dr. Justyn Barbosa, Medical Specialist IV, representing Provincial Health Officer Dr. Faye Erika Q. Labrador, and CVHW Manager Jenevil V. Tombaga.

The PIO said the contribution is part of the CBNC Social Development and Management Program, aimed at community development in the province.

It also highlights CBNC’s commitment to supporting local health workers and the overall health and welfare of the Palawan community.