The Catholic Youth Movement (CYM), a group of young Palaweño Catholics from the Immaculate Conception Parish (ICP), encourages their fellow youth to join them in serving the church and the community.

For over 40 years, the CYM, primarily a choir that provides sacred music during mass, has been providing personality and spiritual development training and other activities that seek to lead the youth in a meaningful Catholic Christian life.

Prior to the pandemic, CYM had staged concerts for a cause that funded medical missions and helped fishermen from the coastal barangays of Puerto Princesa and as far as Balabac town in southern Palawan.

After the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, CYM has partnered with a private foundation in an outreach program for those affected.

CYM also conducts outreach programs to communities all over Palawan (Photo from CYM Facebook Page)

CYM also opens its doors to non-singers and young professionals as long as they are willing to serve.

Those who are interested in joining the Catholic Youth Movement may fill out the online application form at this link: tinyurl.com/CYMRegistration22