Catholic clergy condemns series of killings

A statement released by the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) condemned the recent shooting incidents in which two people died and one was seriously wounded in Narra and Bataraza towns.

The Catholic clergy has expressed concern over the spate of unsolved killings in the province and called on authorities for their immediate resolution.

“It is utterly against the will of God to deprive anybody of what is most precious – one’s life,” apostolic vicar Rev. Socrates Mesiona said in a statement Thursday.

“We urge our civil authorities to promptly conduct appropriate investigations and to bring to justice those who are guilty. Let us altogether protect our beloved Palawan as the home of peace-loving people,” he added.

Fr. Eugene Elivera of the AVPP also told Palawan News on Friday that the number of unresolved cases of killings in the province is alarming to notice.

Palawan is known as a peaceful province and its residents are peace-loving. But the recent crimes that are happening are disturbing its restfulness, he said.

Elivera said the AVPP is calling on authorities to step up crime prevention efforts and to speed up the investigation of the cases of Brgy. Poblacion chairman Roderick Aperocho and Atty. Eric Jay Magcamit.

“Nakakaalarma at nakakabahala. Nakakaalarma dahil ang ating probinsya ay kilala naman bilang tahimik at alam natin na peace loving. Ang nakakabahala pa ay mga unresolved cases ang mga ito,” he said.

“Kaya nananawagan kami sa kinauukulan na paigtingin ang pagpapatupad ng ating batas at ganoon din sa partikular na kaso ni attorney at barangay chairman ang agarang paglutas patungo sa katarungan,” he added.

