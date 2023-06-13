The Catholic Church in Palawan called for environmental protection and sustainable practices, including the expansion, extension, retention, and opening of mining sites in the province, through a joint pastoral letter released by the Apostolic Vicariates of Taytay and Puerto Princesa.

The letter, commemorating the 400th anniversary of Christianity in Palawan, emphasized the responsibility of being stewards of God’s creation and advocated for the preservation of Palawan as the Last Ecological Frontier.

Recognizing the unique natural beauty and abundant resources of Palawan, the pastoral letter urged the community to prioritize the care and preservation of the environment for the benefit of future generations.

“Kung ang ibang mga lugar sa rehiyon ng MIMAROPA ay nagsikap na maipasara ang mga minahan sa kani-kanilang lugar, hindi ba mas higit na ibayong pagsisikap ang dapat nating gawin upang protektahan ang ating lalawigan bilang isang Last Ecological Frontier?,” the statement read.

The statement also highlights the plight of indigenous communities and ordinary farmers who are disproportionately affected by mining activities. Their lives and livelihoods depend on nature, and the potential loss of their natural surroundings would have devastating consequences.

“At ang mas nakapanlulumo, ang ating mga kapatid na mga katutubo at mga karaniwang magsasaka ang direkta at higit na naapektuhan ng epekto ng pagmimina. Ang kanilang buhay at hanap-buhay ay nakasalalay sa kalikasan, paano na kung tuluyan itong mawala sa kanila?,” the church said.

It also outlined key recommendations. These included the enforcement of environmental laws with a genuine focus on the well-being of local communities, particularly the underprivileged. Additionally, the recommendations called for the prohibition of the expansion and extension of mining operations and the enactment of legislation to prevent the opening of new mines.

They also emphasized the importance of holding responsible parties accountable for the rehabilitation of damaged ecosystems and providing greater attention to agricultural and tourism programs as alternative sources of economic development. Lastly, the recommendations highlighted the need to promote environmental education and raise awareness about the importance of Palawan’s nature and resources.

The pastoral letter was signed by at least 75 clergy and lay people representing various institutions and organizations.

