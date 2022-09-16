- Advertisement by Google -

The prosecution of two suspects in the Jovelyn Galleno rape and murder case is expected to proceed in earnest. This, as the victim’s family on Friday accepted the result of the DNA testing conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on the victim’s skeletal remains.

This comes after NBI Puerto Princesa chief Atty. Renato Garbo III, personally explained to the family the veracity of the investigation they conducted.

Based on the NBI report, the DNA samples extracted from the skeletal remains matched with 99.99% probability of relationship to the blood and buccal swab samples from the missing person’s biological parents, confirming that the bones found were indeed of Jovelyn.

This echoes the positive result of the DNA test earlier conducted by the PNP Crime Laboratory.

- Advertisement -

Jonalyn Galleno, sister of the victim told Palawan News that although they have already accepted the established facts that led to what really happened to Jovelyn, their mother, Jelyn, can’t help but hope that her sister is still alive or that something else happened to her.

She also admitted that the family of primary suspect Dasmariñas, who are their close relatives, is trying to negotiate with her mother not to pursue the case. A thing that Jonalyn firmly would like to press on.

The NBI, together with the family, has already submitted the report to the Office of the City Prosecutor as additional evidence to the rape and homiscide charges filed by the PNP to the confessed suspect Leobert Dasmariñas and his alleged cohort Jobert Valdestamon.

Tulfo called for lie detector test against suspects, others

The report also revealed that the principal suspect Leobert Dasmariñas has failed the polygraph or lie detector test conducted and has shown “deceptive results”.

The report also noted that he was “observed to be uneasy, pale in color and very uncomfortable” at the duration of the test.

Jobert Valdestamon, however, has “shown no signs of deception”.

Earlier,NBI special investigator Cedrick Caabay admitted that the polygraph tests were conducted upon the request of Senator Raffy Tulfo who has been helping the family of the victim find justice for the case of their kin.

“Dahil nga po sa request ni Senador Raffy Tulfo kaya natin ginawa ito. Bukod doon, para makatulong na rin sa ating investigation regarding nga sa kaso ni Jovelyn. After nito hihintayin natin ang report although alam natin initially ang resulta pero hihintayin natin yung official report ng mga examiner natin from Manila and were hoping by next week mailalabas na nila and doon natin makikita kung anong mga question nagpositive o nag negative ang ating mga isinalang sa polygraph,” he said

In his program last September 15, Tulfo challenged City Information Officer and Anti-Crime chief Richard Ligad and Puerto Princesa City Police Station 2 commander Maj. Noel Manalo to undergo the polygraph test to clear their names on their alleged involvement in the case.

“Pwede mo bang anyayahan itong si Manalo at itong isang taga-City Hall … yung isang si major at isang sibilyan.. Si Richard Ligad at Major Manalo. Pwede mo bang yayain silang dalawa sa polygraph test kung papayag sila. Kasi nakalimutan ko silang yayain nung nainterview ko sila” Tulfo said in his program.

“Yun yung request ko. Challenge o hamon ko sa kanila kung talagang willing sila na magpapolygraph test. That way in the court of public opinion pag lumabas ang result the maaring sila ay maclear kung talagang wala silang tinatago and then again alam naman siguro nila na hindi naman pwedeng gamitin yan sa korte ito ay para sa atin lamang at sa mga netizens na very curious sa totoo,” the senator added.

Ligad, in a separate interview, refused to undergo a polygraph test since according to him, he already has nothing to prove and the case is already up to the court.

“Hindi na ho kailangan na tayo ay magpa lie detector test. Yun din ang advise ng ating mga kaibigang abogado at ating pamilya. Unang-una hindi naman po yan makakatulong na dito sa kung anu man kasi nandito na sa piskalya eh so wala nang bearing kung anuman magiging resulta nito. Kung sa court of public opinion naman sa tingin ko, kung yun ang tinutukoy ni Senator Raffy Tulfo, sabi ko noong pa lang na naihayag ang pangalan natin dyan, katakot-takot na bugbog na ang inabot ng pangalan natin lalo na yung mga taga-ibang lugar. Pero ang importante alam ng mga taga- Puerto Princesa kung ano ang serbisyong ginagawa natin. Tingin ko wala na akong dapat pang patunayan pagdating doon. Ang importante, matapos na ang issue at mag move forward na tayo pare pareha,” Ligad said.

Manalo, on the other hand, said that there is no use of undergoing the lie detector test since the case is already closed and the issue has been blown out of proportion.

“Tapos na ang kaso. Naapektuhan na ang mga anak ko at pamilya. Nagtrabaho lang kami. Hindi na. Hindi na kami magpapalie detector test. Para saan pa? Lumalaki lang ang isyu. Nagtatrabaho lang kami,” he said.

Dasmarinas earlier claimed that he is being coerced and tortured by Manalo and Ligad to admit his role in the rape-slay of Jovelyn Galleno.

TERIYAKI made from COCONUT FLOWER• If you’re looking for a healthier alternative without

compromising on the taste of your favourite recipes, we give you the choice to grab and try our

new organic teriyaki.

Not your ordinary TERIYAKI🧡

•NO MSG

•LESS SODIUM

•ORGANIC CERTIFIED

•SOY FREE

•GLUTEN FREE

& follows authentic japanese recipe

.

Now available in Lazada to order:

https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/cocoes1620783691…

kWfM&from=onesearch_brand_123773402

About Post Author

Arphil Ballarta covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography. See author's posts