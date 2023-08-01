A carpenter who is suspected of sexually assaulting a minor several times in Barangay Salvacion, Busuanga, fell into the hands of the authorities over the weekend.

According to a report from the provincial police, Joey Balbutan, 46, a resident of the same barangay, and is considered the second most wanted person at the regional level, has been arrested in a joint operation conducted by various police unit on July 29.

He is facing charges of 10 counts of rape by carnal knowledge, five counts of statutory rape, two counts for violating Section 5(B) of Republic Act 7610, and two counts of statutory rape by sexual assault.

Due to the number of cases filed against Balbutan, the court did not recommend any bail for his temporary release.

The warrant for his arrest was issued by Judge Arnel Pecundo Cezar of Branch 163, Regional Trial Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Coron, Palawan.