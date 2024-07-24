Typhoon Carina, which made landfall at midnight, has slightly weakened as it moved towards Taiwan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported Thursday morning.

PAGASA weather specialist Rhea Torres said that as of 4 a.m. today, Carina was located 465 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes.

Despite the weakening, Carina still packs winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour near its center and gusts reaching 250 kilometers per hour. The typhoon continues to move north at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

Torres stated that significant rainfall and strong winds are still expected across large parts of Luzon, particularly in the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon, as well as the western sections of the CALABARZON region, Mindoro provinces, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant against potential flash floods and landslides. Maritime operations on the western coast of Luzon should also exercise extreme caution due to rough sea conditions.

PAGASA’s latest forecast track shows that while the center of Typhoon Carina is currently near Taiwan, its broad radius continues to influence weather conditions in the northern Philippines.

“Kaya ingat pa rin sa ating mga kababayan, lalung-lalo na dito sa may kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon area. Ito yung ating latest forecast track as of 5 a.m. Base sa ating latest forecast track, gaya nang nabanggit natin, yung sentro nitong si Carina ay nasa may Taiwan na. Pero nakikita natin, although yung sentro ay nasa may Taiwan, ay malaki pa rin yung sakop ng malalakas na hangin na dala nitong si bagyong Carina, she said.

Some areas in extreme northern Luzon are still affected by strong winds brought by the storm that the state weather bureau is monitoring. Torres said that over the next few days, or possibly even the next few hours, it will gradually move away in a northwestward direction and will likely exit this morning the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

It will traverse the ocean, heading towards the Taiwan Strait. There is a potential landfall again in the southern part of Taiwan, before it gradually weakens in the following days.

Carina maintains a wide radius, which has kept tropical cyclone wind signal number one in effect for Batanes. Residents should continue to anticipate strong winds.

Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued by the Northern Luzon PRSD and the NCR PRSD as of 5 a.m. A red rainfall warning is currently in effect for Ilocos Sur, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, and Ilocos Norte. An orange warning continues in the western portion of Abra, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Tarlac. A yellow warning is in place in the eastern portion of Abra, Metro Manila, Nueva Ecija, and Bulacan.

Moderate to intense rains are expected today in Zambales, La Union, Pangasinan, and Benguet, with moderate to heavy rainfall also forecasted for Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and parts of the Ilocos region, Abra, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro.

The areas experiencing heavy rainfall are expected to decrease over the weekend. However, moderate to heavy rains will likely continue in Zambales and Bataan this Saturday, increasing the potential for flooding or landslides, especially as these areas have been receiving continuous rainfall.

Torres said it is important to stay prepared and cautious. Additionally, large areas of Luzon, including western sections of the Visayas, are expected to face gusty winds due to the southwest monsoon until tomorrow.

On Saturday, strong winds from the southwest monsoon are expected to affect mostly northern Luzon, the western sections of central Luzon, and the western sections of Mimaropa.

She said a gale warning is in effect due to the impact of the southwest monsoon, with waves potentially reaching up to 4.5 meters in the coastal areas of Batanes, the northern coast of Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands, and the western seaboards of northern Luzon, making it dangerous for small sea vessels to navigate these waters.

Moderate to rough sea conditions are also likely in the western section of Luzon and the eastern section of northern Luzon. The eastern section of the country will mostly experience moderate sea conditions. Caution is advised for those planning to venture out to sea, especially in areas with moderate to rough seas.