The provincial government has concluded the organic vegetable gardening initiative it started in October last year for 20 women inmates of the Provincial Jail Management Division (PJMD).

The culminating activity was held on Saturday, January 30, at the detention facility, marking a step towards sustainable rehabilitation and skill development for the incarcerated individuals.

The initiative centered on organic vegetable gardening, a technique that involves growing vegetables naturally without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, thereby yielding healthier and more nutritious crops, according to Dr. Romeo Cabungcal, the provincial agriculturist.

The project is part of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist’s (OPAg) ongoing commitment to sustainable agriculture practices, and providing them with skills they can use upon their release.

“Hindi dito nagtatapos ang mga natututunan ninyo, at [dapat] mas lalo ninyong i-cultivate para sa hinaharap ay magagamit. Pwede din itong makatulong sa pagtataguyod at pagpapataas ng kita natin,” he said.

“In the future, mayroon siyempre sa inyong lalabas, makipag-ugnayan lang kayo sa amin at pwede namin kayong tulungan [na mabigyan] ng mga buto at iba pang mga kagamitan para sa pagtataguyod ninyo ng inyong gulayan sa inyong sariling mga tahanan,” Cabungcal added.

The inmates expressed deep gratitude to the provincial government and Governor Dennis Socrates for the organic vegetable gardening project.

They highlighted the dual benefits of the project—providing not only food but also a potential source of income.

“Ngayon po, tuwing nakikita namin na matataba at mayayabong na ang mga gulay ay nawawala ang aming mga pagod at siyempre nakakapagbenta na kami at may pondo na ang aming mga selda. Ito rin ay pwede naming gawin sa labas para magkaroon ng income at i-share ang lahat ng aming natutunan,” one of the women beneficiaries said.

“Dahil sa pagpupursige ay naging matagumpay ang proyektong ito kaya ang dating basurahan noon ay naging masaganang gulayan ngayon,” she said.

Retired Col. Gabriel Lopez, the provincial jail warden, thanked the women for their active participation, which transformed a former waste area into a thriving garden.

The project, initiated in October of the previous year, is a collaborative effort with Soroptimist International-Palawan, led by President Atty. Maria Nenette Encarnacion.

The program concluded with a field harvest and a tour, showcasing the thriving gardens and their produce. The event was attended by Engr. Bonifacio M. Madarcos, Executive Assistant IV representing Governor Socrates, Development Management Officer V May C. Lacao from the Office of the Governor, and members of Soroptimist International-Palawan.