Capitol’s medical scholarship PLE passers to be deployed in public hospitals

The 11 medical scholars of the Palawan provincial government are set to serve public hospitals in the municipalities after they passed the 2020 Physician Licensure Examinations (PLE).

The newly licensed doctors will be deployed to different provincial government hospitals, especially the newly inaugurated ones.

A presser released Thursday by the provincial government confirmed that the 11 newly licensed medical scholars – Dr. Nikki Lyra M. Borja, Dr. Ezekiel V. Cuadra, Dr. Marylen T. Cueto, Dr. Alberto S. Liao III, Dr. Krizia Chloe A. Linsangan, Dr. Louie Angelo V. Lopez, Dr. Tameera Angelette M. McQueen, Dr. Pamela Joy A. Quilinguen, Dr. Jomar Nicko Rodriguez, Dr. Pal Dominie V. Sitcharon, and Dr. Donna Vie T. Delicana – will serve as doctors to the provincial hospitals of Palawan.

“Ang mga bagong doktor ay nagseserbisyo sa mga bagong ospital na ipinatayo ng pamahalaang panlalawigan sa ilalim ng pamunuan ni Gob. Jose Ch. Alvarez at Bise Gob. V. Dennis M. Socrates, katuwang ang Department of Health (DOH),” the statement read.

The presser added that the provincial government has funded the education of 174 medical scholars, 30 of whom are now serving in the provincial hospitals as licensed medical doctors. The scholarship program, called “Libreng Edukasyon Para Sa Palaweño” began in 2014 to incentivize students in the medical professions to serve in government-owned hospitals in Palawan.

The medical scholarship also funded the education of students taking up other medical professions such as Nursing, Medical Technology, Pharmacy, Radiologic Technology, and Midwifery.