The provincial government has vowed to complete the construction of five hospitals and six molecular diagnostic laboratories before Governor Jose Alvarez’ term ends in 2022.

Engr. Saylito Purisima, head of the Infrastructure Unit of the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO), said in a press statement released by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) on Monday (July 12) that they plan to open the New Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (NPPH) in Taytay, Española District Hospital (EDH) in Sofronio Española, and Cuyo District Hospital (CDH) in Cuyo in September.

He said the Araceli-Dumaran District Hospital will be opened in October and the Balabac District Hospital in January 2022.

“Hindi na tayo natutulog dito kasi nandito na tayo sa last year ng Alvarez administration so gusto ni Gob na bago mag-end yung term niya matapos talaga yung 15 hospitals pero 16 na ito dahil dinagdag na natin yung Española District Hospital”, said Purisima.

On the molecular diagnostic laboratories, Purisima said they are waiting for the license to operate of the first in Barangay Irawan while construction of those in El Nido, Coron, San Vicente, in New NPPH in Taytay, and Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital (SPPH).

“I believe in the support of the provincial government considering sino man ang maging successor niya should commit to sustain these programs, kasi napaka-importante itong health programs sa buong lalawigan ng Palawan,” he added.

Ten hospitals are already serving Palaweños in the municipalities, he said. These are Aborlan Medicare Hospital, Narra Municipal Hospital, Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital (SPPH) sa bayan ng Brooke’s Point, Roxas Medicare Hospital, Dr. Jose Rizal District Hospital, Coron District Hospital, Bataraza District Hospital, San Vicente District Hospital, El Nido Community Hospital, and Quezon Medicare Hospital.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO), meanwhile, said that indigent patients are enrolled under the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PHIC) and Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP) program and are “free of charge” in the provincial government-managed hospitals.

The hospitals are jointly managed by the provincial government and the Department of Health (DOH).