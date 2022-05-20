The health office of the provincial government of Palawan is scheduled to undertake a vaccination week against COVID-19 in 11 municipalities with low vaccination rates, all of its controlled hospitals, and rural health units (RHUs) from May 30 to June 3.

Towns with low vaxx rates where the Provincial Vaccination Week rollout will be held are Roxas, Taytay, Narra, Bataraza, Quezon, Rizal, Balabac, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, and Dumaran, according to a statement released on Thursday by the Provincial Information Office (PIO).

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) will lead the week-long immunization activity, with the hope that it will increase the number of individuals who are fully vaccinated, allowing Palawan to meet its over 770,000 target population.

In the first week of May, the total number of vaccinated individuals in the province had already reached 421,818 according to PHO figures. This represents an estimated 54.22 percent of the targeted herd immunity.

The number of individuals who have had their booster vaccinations, on the other hand, is 38,495.

The PHO cautions individuals not to believe false information regarding vaccines disseminated via social media and other channels, as they can undermine confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of May 11, the PHO reported that Palawan only has nine active cases of COVID-19. Of this figure, two were recorded in San Vicente, and 1 each in Aborlan, Brooke’s Point, Busuanga, Coron, and El Nido, and two from “others”.