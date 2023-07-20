The provincial government is preparing to launch a youth cooperative, which will focus on training young individuals in saving, budgeting, and money management.

Palawan provincial information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said the initiative, KOOP-BATA, aims to prepare them for future participation in a standard cooperative,

The Provincial Cooperative Development Office is taking the lead in this endeavor and will officially launch the program on August 11. As part of the launch, they will also sign an agreement with partner agencies.

“A cooperative for young people is an initiative designed to involve and them in cooperative activities and principles. It provides them with opportunities to learn and participate in cooperative endeavors, such as saving, budgeting, decision-making, and collaborative efforts,” Cojamco said.

Cojamco said that in preparation for the upcoming agreement signing, their cooperative office already met with the local representatives of the Department of Education on July 19 to establish collaborative connection and ensure coordination.

The purpose of a cooperative for young people is to educate and empower them to become active members of the cooperative movement, fostering skills and values that promote cooperation, teamwork, and financial responsibility, he explained further.

He said it serve as a stepping stone for young individuals to eventually join and contribute to regular cooperatives as they mature and gain more experience.