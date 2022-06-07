The provincial government will grant P200,000 financial assistance to all municipalities intended for the celebration of Baragatan Festival 2022.

Board Member Leoncio Ola said in his sponsorship speech on Tuesday’s regular session that the amount will help the municipalities in their expenses for the Baragatan Festival celebration.

Ola stated that there is no celebration for the past three years so it is timely to provide financial grant to all municipalities.

According to the local finance committee, the available fund for each local government unit is only P200,000 instead of P1 million initial plan.

“For several years, we failed [to celebrate] or nakalimutan natin ang Baragatan. Pinagbigyan tayo ni governor and we asked the local finance (committee) kung may pera pa at ‘yon na lang ang naiiwan na P200,000 for every local government,” ola said.

He also asked the Provincial Board secretariat to fast track the documentation and process needed for the release of the fund as the Baragatan Festival is set to start on June 10.

Major activities during the festival are float competition, street dancing, and Mutya ng Palawan.

“May I also ask secretariat to fast track the process [including the] signatories of this measure,” Ola said.