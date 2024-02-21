The Provincial Treasurer’s Office has released a notice of delinquency in the payment of real property taxes for all barangays in the municipalities of Coron and Busuanga, in northern Palawan.

The notice, dated January 28 to February 10, urges property owners to settle their unsettled real property taxes for 2023 or prior years to avoid the risk of public auctioning their properties.

According to the Local Government Code of 1991 (Republic Act 7160), when installment payments of RPT become delinquent, the local government is authorized to take legal action to address the non-payment, including government seizure of the delinquent taxpayer’s personal properties and public auctioning.

Property owners can avoid penalties or inclusion in public auctions by settling delinquent taxes, fines, and interest before the enforcement of government actions, as emphasized by Provincial Treasurer Elino P. Mondragon.

Mondragon reiterates a reminder to all property owners in the province to pay their taxes promptly. Make the full payment for the entire year of 2024, with a 10% discount, on or before March 31, 2024. Settle quarterly payments by the following dates:

– 1st Quarter: January 1 to March 31, 2024

– 2nd Quarter: April 1 to June 30, 2024

– 3rd Quarter: July 1 to September 30, 2024

– 4th Quarter: October 1 to December 31, 2024

For more information, property owners can visit the Municipal Treasurer’s Office in their respective municipalities or the Provincial Treasurer’s Office at the Capitol. Payment of taxes and other fees can also be made online through www.landbank.com Link.BizPortal.