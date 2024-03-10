Twenty-five technical vocational scholars of the provincial government under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program completed the Agricultural Crops Production NC II at the Patio Agricultural Farm in Brgy. Magsaysay, Aborlan on March 6.

In his message, Socrates urged the graduating scholars to further exert effort and improve their chosen livelihoods for their growth.

The scholars also expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity and privilege granted to them to study and undergo training.

They also stressed that this opportunity is a significant help for them to earn a living.

The said scholarship grant for those interested in taking Technical and Vocational Courses in TESDA-accredited Technical and Vocational Institutions is based on Provincial Ordinance No. 3164-A series of 2023 signed by Governor Socrates on May 3, 2023, in addition to the ongoing support of the Provincial Government for scholars pursuing medicine and other medical-related courses in various universities across the country.