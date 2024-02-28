The provincial government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), distributed social pensions to qualified senior citizens in the town of Dumaran in an event held in Brgy. Sta. Teresita on February 26.

A total of 450 senior citizens from Sta. Teresita and Danleg barangays received P6,000 each as social pension for the months of January to June 2024.

The monthly pension was increased to P1,000, facilitated by the DSWD Palawan.

In a message, Governor Dennis Socrates, emphasized the significance of the program in recognizing the contributions and sacrifices of the elderly

“Kami sa Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Palawan ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sapagkat nabibigyang halaga ang ating mga senior citizens na ilang taon ding naglaan ng lakas at dedikasyon upang mapaglingkuran ang ating bayan. Nararapat lamang po na tayo ay magkaroon ng ganitong programa upang maipakita natin ang ating pasasalamat at pagbibigay halaga sa kanilang mga sakripisyo. Ang inyong social pension ay hindi lamang isang ayuda kundi pagkilala sa inyong kontribusyon sa ating lipunan. Sa ating mga minamahal na senior citizens, saludo po kami sa inyong lahat,” Executive Assistant Christian Albert Miguel said on behalf of the governor.

Eric Aborot, team leader of DSWD,explained to the beneficiaries that providing social pensions to the elderly is a way to offer additional financial assistance in response to the rising costs of living, particularly for necessities like food and medical needs.

Aborot also conveyed gratitude for Governor Socrates’s unwavering support for senior citizens in the province through the formulation of local programs.

The town of Dumaran has a total of 1,082 senior citizens from its 16 barangays. The DSWD previously implemented a similar program in other barangays, and this recent initiative complements the efforts of the local government to support its elderly population.