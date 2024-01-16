Around 80 technical-vocational scholars from the SPS-Alay sa Kabataan (Education Program for Palaweños) underwent Agriculture Production and Organic Agriculture Production national certification programs in the province of Palawan.

According to the office of the provincial governor, the aim of this program is to equip Palaweños with agricultural skills and provide them with the necessary tools for their start in the field.

The scholars acquired knowledge and expertise in agriculture to empower those without livelihoods and ensure long-term food supply security in the province.

Governor Dennis M. Socrates expressed his desire for Palaweños to have practical knowledge, skills, and resources for sustainable livelihoods, particularly for those currently without sources of income.

As part of this initiative, the scholars are training at Green Gate Nature Farm in Sitio Rizal, Barangay Dumarao, and Adviento Integrated Farm & Tuklas Integrated Farm in Barangay Tagumpay, Roxas.

The Training Induction Program for Agricultural Crops Production NC II has already commenced at Patio Farm in the town of Aborlan.