Twenty-five Technical Vocational Scholars of the Palawan Provincial Government’s SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program from Roxas, Palawan have completed their training in Organic Agriculture Production NC II at Palengke sa Bukid Integrated Diversified Farm in Barangay Tumarbong.

The scholars underwent a 29-day, equivalent to 232 hours, training accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Each scholar received a total grant of P32,510, covering assessment fees, training costs, and a training support fund amounting to P160 per day, totaling P4,640 for the entire 29-day training.

The scholars were also provided with a uniform polo shirt as SPS scholars and a starter kit containing 2 seedling trays, 10 packs of assorted seeds, 2 hand sprayers, 1 sprinkle can, 1 pick mattock, 1 shovel, 1 hand towel, and a bucket to aid them in starting their livelihood.

This scholarship grant, outlined in Provincial Ordinance No. 3164-A series of 2023, signed by Governor Socrates on May 3, 2023, supports those interested in Technical and Vocational Courses in TESDA-accredited institutions.