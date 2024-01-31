The Provincial Human Resource Management Office (PHRMO) oversaw a two-day Onboarding Program for 67 newly appointed permanent employees of the provincial government on January 30 at the VJR Hall in the provincial capitol building.

Lawyer Christian Jay Cojamco, head of the Provincial Information Office (PIO), said that the primary objective of the activity is to equip the new employees with knowledge about the institution they are working for, their roles, and responsibilities.

He said it is to ensure the delivery of efficient and effective services to the people, in accordance with the directives of Governor Dennis Socrates and the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

The program covered topics such as an Introduction to PGP, Movements in Human Resource in the Civil Service, and other important aspects of ORA OHRA. It delved into Office Rules, Regulations & Policies, Performance Management, Policies on Leave Administration, Benefits, Incentives & Rewards, Personnel Relations, Norms & Conduct of Public Employees (RA 6713), and Employee Discipline.

The culmination of the activity featured the Oath Taking Ceremony led by Governor Socrates for the newly appointed employees.

Among the attendees at the event were Board Members Ferdinand P. Zaballa, Chairman of the Committee on Reorganization, Civil Service, and Human Resource, and Juan Antonio Alvarez, a member of the said committee.