An orientation and seminar on barangay justice and other related laws to the duties and functions of government officials was conducted Provincial Legal Extension Services Program (PLESP) of the Provincial Legal Office (PLO) of the province in the town of Balabac on June 5-6.

PLO said the initiative was made possible through the cooperation of the municipal government of Balabac, led by Mayor Shuaib Astami.

Sixty-five participants, including barangay officials and mediators from 20 villages of the said town, attended the event. The seminar covered topics such as Barangay Justice and other laws related to the duties and responsibilities of government officials, VAWC (Violence Against Women and Children), Anti-Child Marriage, and Anti-Trafficking in Persons.

Additionally, 20 individuals received legal counseling, particularly regarding land issues and birth certificates.

The program was spearheaded by Atty. Mary Joy Ordaneza-Cascara, along with Atty. Lara Cacal, Atty. Christine Aribon, Atty. Ryan Oliver Cayatoc, and Atty. Vanessa Bautista from the Commission on Human Rights.

The objective of the initiative, according to the PLO, is to personally deliver and extend legal services to the citizens in municipalities, in line with the directive of Governor Dennis Socrates as part of the PLESP.