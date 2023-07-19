The provincial government presented its low rise condominium project under the Countryside Housing Program during an orientation session held yesterday, July 18.

Spearheaded by the Office of the Governor, in collaboration with the Provincial Engineering Office, Provincial Legal Office, Livelihood Project Management Unit, and Social Housing Finance Corporation, the initiative aims to provide housing for the government’s employees.

The condiminium will be constructed on the provincial government-owned land in Barangay Irawan.

The multi-storey complex will consist of eight floors, with each floor housing 16 units. Each unit will encompass an area of 33 square meters, complemented by a 3.4-square meter balcony.

Dr. Myrna O. Lacanilao, head of the Livelihood Project Management Unit and in-charge of the Capitolville Housing Program, said that the acquisition of the 20-hectare land in Irawan was initiated during the tenure of former governor Salvador “Badong” Socrates.

She said Phase 1 of the project, covering 1.5 square meters, is slated to commence this year. The plan includes the construction of five buildings, each comprising 128 units.

Furthermore, there are proposals to develop Capitolville into a township, incorporating amenities such as schools, markets, and other essential facilities within the compound.

Interested employees of the provincial government, including those with regular, coterminous, and contractual positions, are eligible to apply for the housing units.