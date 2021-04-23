Capitol implements 30 percent work arrangement

Capitol offices have cut down the number of its office-based staff to 30 percent, in support of the emergency quarantine measures being undertaken by the city government to bring down COVID-19 cases amid an ongoing surge.

A memorandum order issued by Governor Jose Alvarez stated that the new work arrangement will take effect April 23 until April 30.

“The offices of the provincial government of Palawan within the city will adopt 30 percent workforce or another alternative work arrangement. An alternative work arrangement for the senior citizen or those above 60 years old, with pre-existing chronic disease, immunodeficiency, comorbidities, and pregnant woman shall be adopted,” the memorandum said.

In a separate Memorandum Order No. 75, the provincial government also suspend work on April 23 within capitol offices to sanitize its premises.

The memorandum also reiterated strict implementation and observance of health protocols.

