The provincial administration is getting ready for the 123rd commemoration of the Philippine Civil Service in September, expecting to underline a proactive perspective on governance.

The theme of the celebration is ‘Transforming Public Service in the Next Decade: Honing Agile and Future-Ready Servant-Heroes,” the province’s information office said Friday.

The celebration for province will be overseen by the Provincial Human Resource Management Office (PHRMO), headed by Rolando Buñi.

Several activities are scheduled for the occasion, including the “Kasalan sa Kapitolyo” event for employees, the “Gabi ng Parangal,” the “Plant Run,” a diverse range of training sessions, and the quest for “Mr. and Ms. Civil Service 2023.”

The PIO said tournaments are also organized for government employees, featuring competitions in basketball (for men and women), volleyball (for women), badminton (for men and women, including both doubles and mixed doubles), table tennis (for men and women, with both doubles and mixed doubles), and some board games.

The celebration will also include traditional Filipino games known as “Palarong Pinoy” and a dance competition.

The official launch of the PGP Civil Service Month celebration is set for September 11, 2023, starting with a mass and followed by a parade, concluding on September 29.

Government employees will also participate in the “Online Zumba and Film Showing” event on September 1, marking the start of the Civil Service Month nationwide, led by the CSC Field Office-Palawan.