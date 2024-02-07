The Provincial Government – Environment and Natural Resources Office (PG-ENRO) conducted 21 technical assistance sessions on Ecological Solid Waste Management (ESWM) across various Local Government Units (LGUs) and hospitals under the provincial jurisdiction in 2023.

Ten LGUs, including Balabac, Dumaran, Roxas, Narra, Aborlan, Agutaya, El Nido, Taytay, Sofronio Espanola, and Brooke’s Point, received valuable technical assistance. Additionally, 11 hospitals, such as Roxas Medicare Hospital, San Vicente District Hospital, Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (NPPH) in Taytay, and others, were among the recipients of this support.

According to the Provincial Information Office, this initiative is part of the PGP-Ecological Solid Waste Management & Pollution Control Program, aimed to enhance solid waste management practices in the province, ensuring the well-being of both Palaweños and tourists.

The program also encourages LGUs to adopt effective solid waste management measures to preserve the province’s environment, recognized as a top tourist destination and “Man and Biosphere Reserve.”

In line with the program’s objectives, PG-ENRO conducted 26 monitoring activities across municipalities to assess compliance with ESWM laws, specifically R.A. 9003 (ESWM Law) and Provincial Ordinance No. 1293-13 (Environmental Code of Palawan).