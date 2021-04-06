Capitol cuts down workforce due to COVID rise in city

The provincial government has cut down its work force by half, and began allowing alternative work arrangement for its employees amidst a new spike in COVID-19 cases recorded in Puerto Princesa City.

Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez issued an executive order implementing the work arrangement to complement the City Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19 Resolution No. 34, series of 2021 dated April 3, 2021, ordering all government offices and private establishments in Puerto Princesa to implement a 50% reduction of workforce from April 5-19.

The order covers permanent employees, contract of service and job order employees off the capitol. Senior citizens, pregnant women and those with comorbidities are also encouraged to work under alternative work arrangement.

The provincial government also reminded employees and those who will have a transaction to follow the minimum health protocols such as wearing of face mask and face shield, observe social distancing, and to bring own alcohol or sanitizer.

