The Provincial Treasurer’s Office has assured that all contractual employees of the provincial government would get their salaries by the end of December.

Provincial Treasurer Elino Mondragon stated in an interview with Palawan News on Wednesday that there is no backlog in his office and that all salaries are filed on schedule.

He said the finance committee of the provincial board has already allocated additional funds for the salaries of the contractual employees.

“Mayroon ng corresponding allocation at na-provide na ito ng local finance para sa karagdagang appropriation sa pampa sweldo. Sa part ng provincial treasurer’s office ay 100 percent na ginagawa namin ang trabaho namin. Walang delay dahil tuloy-tuloy ang pag-track namin kada araw,” Mondragon said.

“Sinisiguro namin na sa buwan ng Disyembre ay 100 percent ang workforce ng treasurer’s office at pinaplano din namin na humingi ng overtime para mas mapabilis [ang proseso] ng sweldo,” he added.

Mondragon, on the other hand, said that his office has no authority over payroll processing or other reasons of salary delays.

“Kung may delay ay pina-process pa kasi ang payroll at ‘yon din ang inaabangan naming sa treasury, alam namin na magkakaroon ng bultuhan na [papers]. Kaya hihingi din kami ng overtime,” he said.

Aside from this, Mondragon said Barangay Health Workers (BHW) will be prioritized in the release of salaries and Christmas bonuses.

“As per governor’s instruction ay unahin namin ‘yong mga Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) sa pagpapasahod at pag-update. Once na ma-update namin ay isusunod naman ang mag-release ng mga bonuses,” he said.