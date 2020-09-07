Capitol conducts assessment of pandemic impact on Palawan tourism

Palawan tourism officer Maribel Buñi said that the survey that began September 1 is being done in the towns of Coron, San Vicente, and El Nido in the northern part of the province, and Narra, Brooke’s Point, and Bataraza in the south.

The Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Department (PTPDD) is conducting a baseline study on the impact of the pandemic on Palawan’s tourism industry.

“Hindi natin maikakaila na isa ang tourism sa labis na apektado sa krisis o sa COVID-19 na ito sa ating probinsya. Ang aming departamento ay nagkokolekta na ng data sa mga tourism stakeholders sa anim na bayan upang malaman talaga natin ang epekto at kailangan nila kung mayroon man,” said Buñi.

Buñi said the survey involves tour guides, tourism establishment owners and staff, wellness workers, souvenir shop owners, dive shop operators, boat crew, travel and ticketing office representatives, and those who are involved in the operation of community-based sustainable tourism (CBST) sites.

She said the PTPDD expects that after September 15, the end of the survey activity, they would be able to study the responses and come up with a baseline data that will be forwarded to Governor Jose Alvarez for his appraisal of the tourism situation in the province.

“Makakatulong ang pag-aaral na ito sa ating mga program managers o sa ating provincial government or sa ating mga policymakers dito kung anong mga recovery programs na puwedeng i-implement at tulong na puwedeng ibigay pa ng ating probinsya upang makabangon muli sila,” she added.

