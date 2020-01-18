Capitol bans polystyrene foams, single-use plastics,

PENRO chief Atty. Noel E. Aquino leads the information education campaign banning single-use plastic and polystyrene foam inside the capitol complex. (Photo courtesy of Provincial Information Office)

The move strengthens the province’s environmental policy pointing out the harmful effects of the single-use plastic.

The provincial government of Palawan has banned single-use plastics and polystyrene foam inside the capitol complex, in its bid to implement environment-conscious practices.

Lawyer Noel E. Aquino, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) chief, in a press statement issued on Tuesday, said that the move strengthens the province’s environmental policy pointing out the harmful effects of the single-use plastic.

“Maging ang mga vendors na nagtitinda sa loob ng kapitolyo ay bibigyan na lamang ng labing-limang araw na palugit upang sumunod sa naturang kautusan,” Aquino said.

He said violators will no longer be allowed to do their business within the Capitol premises.

“Ang mapatutunayang lalabag dito ay hindi na pahihintulutan pang magbenta sa kapitolyo,” he said.

An information education campaign (IEC) held at the VJR Hall was attended by different departmental representatives from the provincial government to further enforce the policy.

Executive Order No. 102, signed by Governor Jose Ch. Alvarez in November 2019, prohibits the use of single-use plastics such as plastic bags, drinking straws, plastic cups, disposable utensils, polystyrene foams.

Meanwhile, Provincial Ordinance No. 1718 was first enacted by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in 2016 mandating all establishments within the territorial jurisdiction of Palawan to push for the use of recyclable or reusable bags.

