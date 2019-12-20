Capitol awards 2018 outstanding LGU treasurers, business taxpayers

The mining company was followed on the list by Seven Seas Resort and Leisures Corporation, operator of the Amanpulo Resort in Cuyo. It paid P10.1 million.

The Bataraza-based Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation remains the province’s top taxpayer in 2018, shelling out P10.3 million in real property taxes (RPT).

The mining company was followed on the list by Seven Seas Resort and Leisures Corporation, operator of the Amanpulo Resort in Cuyo. It paid P10.1 million.

Provincial treasurer Elino Mondragon said the other awardees on December 6 were Calamian Island Power Corporation in Coron for paying P3.8 million, Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC) with P1.5 million paid tax, and Ten Knots Development Corporation based in El Nido that paid P1.4 million.

The province also recognized the top five outstanding municipal treasurers based on their 2018 performance.

They are Mario Friolo of Busuanga, Maximo Ardona of El Nido, Renato de Vera of Culion, Emma Tabangay of Brooke’s Point and Wilma Lopot of Sofronio Española.

On the individual category, the top taxpayers in 2018 were Orly Uy Ong and Emily Dimalaluan of Coron; Teresa De Leon of Araceli, Cecilia Ebora, and Bethel Maranan of El Nido.

Mondragon said that the award recognized the services of the municipal treasurers and the companies that not only paid high taxes but also remitted them on time.

“Ang pagbibigay pagkilala sa mga ingat-yaman ng mga pamahalaang bayan ay dahil sa matapat na ginagampanan nila ang kanilang tungkulin at nakapagbibigay sila ng mahusay na serbisyo bawat taon. Ang basehan ng pagbibigay parangal ay hindi lamang sa malaking koleksyon ng buwis. Kasama sa kinokonsidera ang maagang remittance ng koleksyon ng buwis sa pamahalaan, maagap na pag-sumite ng mga reports gayundin ang maayos na pakikitungo sa mga kawani at mga mambubuwis,” he said.

The award was handed by Mondragon and Vice Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates during the Gabi ng Parangal ceremony at the City State Asturias Hotel.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.