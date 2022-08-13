- Advertisement by Google -

Department of Education Palawan Schools Division Superintendent Roger Capa said he is in favor of creating two school division offices in the province.

Capa said the present Palawan Schools Division Office being quite big is a bit hard to manage, echoing Board Member Ryan D. Maminta’s statement saying that considering the land area of the province, having two divisions will make delivery of basic education faster and better.

Maminta authored a resolution in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan requesting Rep. Jose C. Alvarez to file a bill in the House of Representatives for the creation of two school division offices.

“Ang palawan ay napakalaking division, meron tayong 879 schools, sa elementary, junior high, and senior high schools, at meron tayong more or less 12,000 guro. Napakahirap i-manage ang ganyan kalaking division so mas maganda talaga na mahati into Palawan north and Palawan south,” Capa said during the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) hosted Kapihan in SM Puerto Princesa.

He, however, explained that with the current situation that the country is facing, the proposal will have to wait.

“Sa ngayon kasi pag mag-create ng two divisions ay malaking pondo ang kailangan kasi magha-hire ng bagong opisyal at mga empleyado, magtatayo ng bagong division office so sana magkaroon ng katuparan yan in the near future. Pero sa ngayon dahil nakakaranas pa tayo ng pandemya ay hindi pa siguro priority yan,” he said.

“Kami naman, kahit na malaking division ay pinagsisikapan naming tugunan at mapabilis, sinisikap namin sa abot ng aming makakaya ang pagbibigay ng serbisyo sa ating mga guro at mag-aaral,” he added.

Engr. Christian Lareza added that should the creation of two divisions push through, they already have two sites in mind where the offices will be constructed.

He said the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Brooke’s Point has already allocated a space in the town’s government center in Barangay Tubtub, and a space in Brgy. Bagong Bayan, El Nido and in Roxas town are also available.

“Nakahanda na yung site na pagtatayuan ng division office—sa Brooke’s Point may ibinigay si dating Mayor [Mary Jean] Feliciano doon sa kanilang government center. And dito naman sa north ay pinagpipilian ang El Nido sa Bagong Bayan National High School at may plano ring i-donate si Mayor Dennis Sabando sa Roxas,” Lazera said.

Meanwhile, the DepEd Palawan officials also addressed the issue of classroom shortages, stating that they have given instruction to school heads to seek help from LGUs.

Lareza also said the DepEd central office also allocated funds to address the problem, particularly for the schools affected by Typhoon Odette.

“Yung ating central office naman ay nagbigay ng pondo na para matugunan kahit paano yung talagang na-damage ng sobra noong bagyo. Sa katunayan, 91 classrooms pa lang ang nabigyan ng budget out of 449 damaged classrooms,” he said.

Capa also said that the lack of classrooms has been a problem for a long time, and that the typhoon that hit the province in December 2017 made the problem even worse.

“Binigyan natin ng derektiba ang mga punong guro na makipag-ugnayan sa mga LGU na tulungan ang mga paaralan. Halos lahat naman ay tumutulong. Yung iba na nagkaroon ng minor damage na-repare na rin sa tulong ng LGU at mga stakeholders like PTA, alumni association, mga NGO. In-advise na rin namin sila na makipag-ugnayan sa barangay, LGU na kung mayroong covered court, evacuation center na hindi pa ginagamit ay gamitin muna. At kapag kulang pa rin ay magkakaroon ng shifting para matugunan yung kakulangan ng classroom,” he explained.

