Over a hundred residents within the coastal areas of Barangay Campong Ulay in Rizal had to be temporarily evacuated to safety during the live-fire exercise held in the area on May 2 as part of this year’s Balikatan between the Philippines and the United States.

Roxanne Escabal, an executive assistant at the mayor’s office in Rizal, said that fishermen who were prevented from going out to sea were compensated for lost income by the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO).

Rizal Mayor Norman Ong stated that the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) facilitated the transfer of affected residents to a safer area.

“I cannot specify how much exactly is the amount but it is enough compensation for one day of their sustainability,” Escabal told reporters.

She said the municipality of Rizal was thankful for their town’s selection as one of the sites during the Balikatan Exercise.

During the live-fire exercise, US troops from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit launched missiles with inert rounds from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems aimed at imaginary targets at sea.

Philippine troops also fired their 105 mm Howitzer cannons and high-caliber firearms as part of the drill.

The exercise was conducted in a simulation of coastal maritime defense operations to prevent enemies from invading the territory.