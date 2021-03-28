Camella Manors now up for grabs

Unit owners, the long wait is over! By July 2021, you can now enjoy your new home at Camella Manors Verdant in Puerto Princesa City.

Located in the heart of the city and just 10 minutes away from Puerto Princesa City International Airport (PPCIA), living on the world’s most beautiful island just got an upgrade by combining city convenience and laid-back island charms.

Verdant also breaks the mold of boring mid-rise condominiums by introducing the condo-villages concept.

To heighten the sense of community, residents and owners can enjoy the two-storey club house, swimming pool, gym, function rooms, and a play park for kids.

Commercial spaces are also available at the ground floor, so there will be no need to exit the complex for a quick bite or errand.

However, units are selling out fast! Buyers can still avail of the remaining 18 units left in Building 1, or the 45 units available at Building 2.

With Camella Manors’ flexible payment schemes, you can own a unit in Building 1 for as low as P26,000 a month, with 10% down payment and 90% bank loan.

Choices are 33.96 sqm studio units and 2-bedroom 39.48 sqm units. Both are spacious enough for customization and busting out all those Pinterest-worthy interior design ideas!

Looking for something even more affordable? Building 2 units are up for grabs at only P20,000 per month, with 18% down payment and 82% bank loan, only until March 31, 2021!

To know more, visit the company website at www.camellamanors.com/listing/condo-puerto-princesa-palawan/. Interested in owning a unit but not yet planning on settling down?

You can offer your properties for lease or to long-term travelers looking for a luxurious but accessible spot in the city.

Tenants and lessees will also rejoice that there is an hourly free shuttle at Verdant’s main gate, which will solve all your commuting woes.

Camella Manors Verdant is located at Barangay Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City. Interested buyers may contact Patrick Bacusa or Raze Bercasio at 0998 966 9897.

